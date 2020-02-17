Following Barcelona’s win over Getafe in the La Liga on Saturday, Antoine Griezmann insisted that his relationship with Lionel Messi has continued to improve over the past few weeks.

Griezmann opened the scoring for Barcelona as the Catalan giants beat Getafe 2-1 to consolidate their second place on the Spanish league table.

And although Messi was unable to score for his side against Getafe, he registered a valuable contribution as he provided the assist for Griezmann’s opening goal in the 33rd minute of the match.

While speaking after the game, the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning captain revealed that his relationship with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has not only improved over the past weeks, but also that it will continue to develop as they progress further into their campaign this season.

“I’ve been here seven months and we still have to learn each other’s movements,” he said, before adding:

“But in time it will be better.”

“We are enjoying working together with Leo [Messi] and it will surely get better,” he promised.

Griezmann also revealed that he is happy at Barcelona for the time being.

“I am very happy, my family too,” the 28-year-old France international said, before concluding:

“And we really enjoy here.”

Quotes via Express.