Barcelona’s away kit for 2020-21 season reportedly leaked

La Liga giants Barcelona have opted to go with an all-black away kit in the upcoming 2020-21 season, according to reports. The design of the kit has also been leaked online, apparently.

It is FootyHeadlines who claims that Barcelona will use a back away kit with gold lettering in the 2020-21 season, and that the kit will officially be launched in July 2020.

The following image shows the new Blaugrana away jersey made by Nike, for 2020-21. Take a look:

According to the FootyHeadlines report, the Nike FC Barcelona 2020-21 away shirt will be predominantly black, paired with metallic-gold for logos and trim. Nike will not use the full-colour Barcelona crest but will instead go with a black and gold one, as you can see above.

The new shirt boasts of a clean look without any graphics or colour-blocking. Only the trim on the collar and the cuffs has been set to gold colour, to match the logos and the lettering.

Black shorts and socks are set to complete the Nike Barcelona 2020-21 away kit.

Take a look at more images of the shirt right below:

It has also been revealed that a monochrome badge using black and gold was used on many of the concept shirts that were created by the Catalan giants’ fans on Twitter. Apparently, lots of those kits attracted attention and gained positive feedback, possibly inspiring Nike to also do the same.