Reports: Two Barcelona stars ‘at risk’ of missing El Clasico

Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti are one yellow card away from a ban in the La Liga, which in turn means that they are “at risk” of missing the upcoming El Clasico clash against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Lenglet missed Barcelona’s most recent league game against Getafe which was held on Saturday, after being sent off against Real Betis. He could also miss the trip to Real Madrid as right now, he is on four bookings for the season and one more will rule him out.

Meanwhile, as Lenglet missed the Real Betis game, Samuel Umtiti started for the Blaugrana in the back-four alongside Gerard Pique and went on to pick his own fourth booking of the season as well.

Quique Setien’s men are all set to play against Eibar in their next La Liga game, on February 22 – and provided Lenglet and Umtiti gets booked during the match, they will miss their away game against Real Madrid which is scheduled to be held on March 3.

As per reports, Setien is also likely to be without Jordi Alba for the trip to Madrid, after he picked up a groin strain against Getafe. As a result, he will not want to see his defensive options reduced further.

At least Gerard Pique would be safe for the El Clasico, as of right now. The centre-back picked up 10 yellow cards in this season of the La Liga already, but served a ban recently against Real Betis.