Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale start for Real Madrid against Celta

Eden Hazard lined up alongside Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale as Real Madrid entertained Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane recalled Eden Hazard to his starting line-up to face Celta Vigo on Sunday after the Belgium international recovered from an ankle fracture.

Hazard’s last appearance for Los Blancos came in a 2-2 Champions League draw against Paris Saint-Germain in November, the injury limiting him to just eight LaLiga appearances and one goal since his €100million transfer from Chelsea.

The 29-year-old joined Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in Los Blancos’ front three against Celta, with Isco dropping to the bench despite scoring in Madrid’s 4-1 win at Osasuna.

Hazard’s return to fitness is well-timed given Madrid’s tough run of forthcoming fixtures.

Zidane will take his side to Levante in LaLiga before a Champions League clash at home against Manchester City and then the Clasico versus Barcelona on March 1.