Injured Jordi Alba could face race against time to be fit for Clasico

Jordi Alba appears to be an injury doubt for Barcelona’s clash with Real Madrid on March 1 after sustaining a groin problem in the win over Getafe.

Alba – who has endured an injury-hit campaign – went off 22 minutes into Saturday’s match at Camp Nou.

He was replaced by Junior Firpo, who played a key part in teeing up Sergi Roberto’s strike – a goal which ultimately proved to be the winner for Barca, who had to hold off a second-half fightback from the visitors.

Barca confirmed during the match that Alba had suffered a problem to his right adductor, with tests subsequently confirming the injury.

INJURY UPDATE | Tests have confirmed that Jordi Alba has an injured right adductor. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/jeyltdYUWM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 15, 2020

It is not yet clear how long the 30-year-old will be sidelined for, but it seems his participation in both the Champions League last-16 tie with Napoli and the Clasico are in doubt.

The victory took Quique Setien’s side – temporarily at least – level on points with Madrid at the top of LaLiga, with Zinedine Zidane’s side not in action until Sunday.