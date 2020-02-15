A landfill fire near Eibar has resulted in “high levels of chemical compounds”, causing their game with Real Sociedad to be called off.

Eibar’s LaLiga game against Real Sociedad on Sunday has been postponed due to air contamination.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation’s competition committee made the decision to call off the fixture due to a landfill fire near Eibar.

A letter from the Basque government’s deputy minister for health warned against sports activities being performed due to “high levels of chemical compounds detected in the air”.

The teams have until Tuesday to agree a new date.