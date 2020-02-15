Real Betis confirm Barcelona approach for striker Loren Moron was rejected

Real Betis coach Rubi has confirmed Barcelona asked for Loren Moron as they seek to replace the injured Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona had an approach for Loren Moron rejected as they continue to explore options to ease their injury woes, according to Real Betis coach Rubi.

Barca were dealt a severe blow this week when they confirmed Ousmane Dembele is expected to be out for six months after hamstring surgery.

With Luis Suarez also sidelined, Barca are reported to have been granted special dispensation to sign a replacement, providing the player in question is either a free agent or already based in Spain.

Willian Jose, Angel Rodriguez, Lucas Perez and Loren were said to be their chief targets, though a reported €12million budget limits them significantly.

And Rubi admitted Barca did make an approach for Loren but were unsuccessful, with Betis not willing to let the player go.

“Loren is going to end the season with Betis,” Rubi said of the striker who has scored eight LaLiga goals in 22 appearances this term.

“They have asked, but the operation is 99 per cent not done. We don’t want him to leave and they have looked at many [players].

“Loren trains just as well as always. This is something that happens in football.

“We couldn’t sign another player unless his release clause is paid. Loren’s €50million, so 99 per cent it is not done.

“The information I have is that he is [staying] here and that is what we all want.”

Loren, 26, was given his league debut for Betis by current Barca coach Quique Setien in February 2018.