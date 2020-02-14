Santi Cazorla reveals the best player he has played with in his career

Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla has revealed the best player he has played with in what has been a great career, and could get even greater if the former Arsenal man continues his scintillating form. The 35-year-old has eight goals in 20 La Liga matches and 12 goals overall this season.

While in conversation with Marca, the Spaniard revealed that he considers legendary Argentine midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme as the best player he has played with. Riquelme also holds the record of most goals by a Villarreal midfielder in a season with 17.

“I didn’t know that (record of most goals in a season) and, furthermore, that was my first proper season in the top flight. There’s still time to try [to beat] it and the numbers are there. I have to say that Roman has been writing to me a lot recently and he’s really happy for me, for how well it’s going and that I’m scoring goals.

“He was a reference point for me and for this club. Remember that I’ve played with very good players throughout my career, whether that’s with Villarreal, Arsenal or Spain, but, for me, Roman was the best of the lot. A different player who won games by himself and I’m lucky to have played with him,” Cazorla said.