Ivan Rakitic opens up on possibility of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has opened up on the possibility of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo amid Juventus links. The Croatian has been linked with a move away from Barcelona since the 2019 summer window but he has failed to earn a move to greener pastures.

Rakitic was rumoured to be inching towards Juventus and Manchester United emerged as a potential destination as well in the recently concluded January transfer window. However, the FIFA World Cup finalist ultimately stayed put.

Recently, he was quizzed whether he would like to play with Ronaldo, in reply to which Rakitic replied ‘of course’. The Barcelona star then went on to label the Portuguese as one of the best players in history.

“Of course I would like he is also one of the biggest players in history, you really enjoy watching him and you see now what he’s doing at Juventus and for me is one of the best players in history,” he said as reported by Bleacher Report.

Rakitic was also asked about Neymar’s potential return to Barcelona. The midfielder replied that he would like to have the Brazilian in his squad before adding that the winger needs to decide what’s best for him.

“First of all I would like to have Neymar in my team for sure, he needs to decide what’s best for him as he’s my big friend and I want to see him happy and for sure when he is happy he is one of the best players in the world.”