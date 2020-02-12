Reports: Barcelona star blames Lionel Messi for his poor performances

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s striker Antoine Griezmann has blamed star forward Lionel Messi for a poor start to his career at the Camp Nou. The current Spanish champions are going through a tough campaign where they are placed on the second position of the league table, three points behind leaders Real Madrid.

The French international has struggled himself to adjust to life at the Catalan-based club since his summer 2019 move from the country’s capital.

As per the French Football magazine cited by Live Soccer Tv, the Frenchman has informed people in his close circle that the Argentina international is making it tough for him to be successful for the current Spanish champions.

The report stated that Griezmann believes Messi is ‘jealous of him for becoming the World Champion’ in 2018 and also suggested he will ‘not going to stop fighting’ as it is the ‘best thing’ he can do.

The news will make Barcelona fans nervous considering the fact that their team have only three fit players to play in the attacking-third after injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembélé.

Griezmann joined Barcelona from league rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of €120 million.

Since then, the World Cup-winning striker has represented his current club in 32 matches in all competitions where he has scored 12 times and also provided four assists.