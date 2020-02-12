Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals why he left Barcelona and joined Real Madrid

In a recent interview, Brazil footballing legend Ronaldo shockingly revealed that Barcelona “didn’t value” him, as a result of which he left the club, only join arch-rivals Real Madrid five years later.

Ronaldo joined Barcelona from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in 1996, for a reported transfer fee of €15million – a fairly big sum back then. Just a year later, he signed with Serie A giants Inter Milan for a reported €28million, before joining Los Blancos in 2002 for a much bigger transfer fee of €45million.

“I was about to sign my contract extension [with Barcelona] after the end of the [1996-97] season and then went to Brazil on vacation. Then they called me five days later to tell me that the extension couldn’t happen,” the 43-year-old said, before adding:

“It was never my call [to leave], I wanted to stay. If the club didn’t value me the way they should have, it wasn’t my decision. I would’ve loved to stay, but as I say, it wasn’t my call.”

The two-time FIFA World Cup winner also talked about his signing for Real Madrid on deadline day, after winning his second World Cup with Brazil just a month earlier.

“I joined Madrid because I just wanted to play there. My dream was to play for Madrid one day and I fought hard so that it could happen,” he said.

“Roberto Carlos was with me in the national team and he was always telling me what Real Madrid meant for everyone. That left a very good impression and after some years I wanted to see it with my own eyes.”

“The truth is it is a bigger club than he was telling me! There’s a big expectation every time and also a lot of pressure because we always have the world’s best players,” he added further, before concluding:

“I loved to know that I could make Real Madrid an even bigger club.”

Quotes via Goal.