Reports: Barcelona expect to be granted permission for signing attacker outside transfer window following Ousmane Dembele’s injury

Barcelona are currently in all sorts of troubles with two of their top forwards in Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele out injured. The Catalan giants failed to sign a player in the January transfer window and are now left with no option.

However, if reports from ESPN are to be believed, there is an outside chance that they will be allowed to sign a player outside the window. The report claims that Barcelona are expecting Royal Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] to allow them to sign a forward outside the transfer window.

The biggest issue for the club, however, as the report states is that they only have €12 million to spend for an attacker. Moreover, if RFEF does allow them to sign an attacker, he needs to be registered with one of the Spanish clubs or must be a free agent.

The club are expecting the Spanish football governing body to grant them the permission to sign a player once Dembele is officially ruled out of the ongoing season. Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose and Alaves’ Lucas Perez are two of the most prominent names Barcelona are targetting but it’s doubtful that both these clubs will allow one of their top players to leave for only €12 million.

Thus the Catalan giants might have to look elsewhere to solve the ongoing crisis.