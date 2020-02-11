Ajax boss Erik ten Hag criticises Barcelona’s tactic of playing Frenkie de Jong high up the field

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has questioned Barcelona for the way they are using Frenkie de Jong. Ten Hag is of the opinion that De Jong is not a goalscorer and thus should play in the middle of the park than venture forward.

The 22-year-old was on the scoresheet during Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Real Betis but his former coach believes he shouldn’t venture forward as he is a player ‘who supplies’. Ten Hag also highlighted how he once got De Jong ‘out of there’ after he went far up the field in a match.

“He’s not a goalscorer,” Ten Hag said on the Dutch TV show ‘Rondo’ on Ziggo Sport (via Marca).”He’s the player who supplies… who supplies the teammates who give the assists or who score goals from their position.”

“Once I got him out of there,” he said while highlighting how he once substituted De Jong for going forward. “I asked him: are you a No.10? Then when do you score goals?”

Ten Hag also opened up on losing both De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt in one transfer window.

“[I would’ve liked them to stay] for another year or two. [It would have been] better for Ajax and for Dutch football,” he said.