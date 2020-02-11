Former Real Madrid player reveals he told Lucas Perez to not join Barcelona

Former Real Madrid player Joselu has revealed that he told Barcelona target and his teammate at Alaves, Lucas Perez, to not join the Catalan giants. Barcelona are currently on the lookout for a forward to replace Luis Suarez.

While in conversation with Marca, Joselu revealed that he has told Perez to not join Barcelona as he can prosper at Alaves. The 31-year-old striker joined Alaves from West Ham United in 2019 and had a one-year stint at Arsenal as well where he failed to impress. However, he has been more than impressive at the La Liga club and ha scored nine goals and provided another four assists in the league this season.

His form has attracted interest from Barcelona, who want to sign him to help the side in the forward areas, where they are currently struggling because of various injuries.

“There are many cases of players who have not been playing much and then have resurged at Alaves,” Joselu told MARCA Radio.

“I’ve told Lucas that there is no place like Vitoria. You cannot go to places like Barcelona,” he added.

Joselu opened up on his chances for a place in the Spanish national squad as well. “For me, the national team is a dream which I’m still to fulfil,” he stated.”They say that dreaming is free, so why not?”