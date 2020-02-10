Barcelona sporting director reveals why they might not re-sign Neymar in summer transfer window

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has revealed why the club might decide against re-signing Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar. Abidal, who has previously played for the club as well, was quick to add, however, that manager Quique Setien might like training the Brazilian.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona and was on his way in the 2019 summer transfer window. However, the move didn’t materialise and the winger stayed put. Despite the move falling off, there are reports that Barcelona are confident of landing Neymar in the summer.

When quizzed about the club’s stance on their former player, Abidal claimed that 17-year-old Ansu Fati is now an important part of the Barcelona squad and they might decide against getting Neymar on board if it hampers the youngster’s development.

“We may wish to have all the best players but not make mistakes in the growth of the players,” he told Mundo Deportivo (via Express).

“Since Ansu entered the first team he has contributed a lot in the last game he showed his talent again. He is a player who can play in many positions and must be taken into account. We have renewed it for a sports project and we have to assume it. I think the player is 100% with us, with the first team and has the goal of staying here for many years, so we can’t go wrong.

“For Quique it would also be a pride to be able to train a player like Neymar or others here who have a lot of level. That’s why I say that planning is not so easy,” he added.