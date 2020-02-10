Quique Setien accepts Barcelona are ‘still missing things’ after 3-2 win over Real Betis

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has accepted that his team has still a lot to improve after their 3-2 win over Real Betis. The Catalan giants came from behind twice in the match to get all three points and maintain pressure on league leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

After the match, Setien praised the team’s efforts but was quick to add that ‘there are things they could have done better’. He then went on to claim that the team is still missing things despite the victory.

“I really liked the team,” the Barcelona manager told journalists during his post-match press conference (via Marca). “You have to give these things value. There are things we could have done better, but I’m happy.

“They pressed us a lot. We had a complicated start and weren’t comfortable at any point. We really had to press, but they have players with a lot of ability. [Nabil] Fekir played an extraordinary game and it was hard to get the ball off him, but we had our moments too.”

Though Setien admitted that the squad needs more improvement, he didn’t downplay the importance of an away win as Barcelona have been struggling to get results away from Camp Nou this season.

“We’re still missing things. It’s a very important win that gives us points away from home, which is something that was becoming complicated.”