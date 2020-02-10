Barcelona star claims Lionel Messi should’ve had a penalty during 3-2 win over Real Betis

Barcelona came from behind to register a 3-2 victory over Real Betis in La Liga and continue their race with Real Madrid for the league title. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was one of the Catalan giants’ best performers on the night and got on the scoresheet as well, claimed that his teammate Lionel Messi should’ve had a penalty during the match.

De Jong even added that he deserved to get a penalty in Barcelona’s last league encounter, that against Athletic Bilbao. Here’s the incident which the Dutch midfielder highlighted in his post-match comments.

HOW TF WAS THIS NOT A PENALTY? pic.twitter.com/SVRokuYYlv — suspended (@Messi_Vision_) February 9, 2020

“In Bilbao [against Athletic Club] it was a penalty for sure because I was pushed,” De Jong said as reported by Marca. “And today they should have given one to Messi, who didn’t get one either. I do not want to create controversy with the referees; it’s not a criticism, just what I think.”

The former Ajax star also opened up on Barcelona’s chances in La Liga this season. The Catalan club are currently second on the league table, three points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

“It was important to win and to get all three points, but it was not a definitive match,” De Jong stated. “We are still close to Madrid.”