Gareth Bale’s agent reveals Real Madrid blocked China move during 2019 summer transfer window

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has revealed that the Welshman had his heart set on a move to the Chinese Super League but Los Blancos blocked his transfer. The 30-year-old was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the recently concluded January transfer window as well but he ultimately stayed put.

During the 2019 summer transfer window, Bale was on his way to China after it became obvious that he won’t be a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plan. However, Madrid refused to sell him as they wanted a much-improved bid from the Chinese club, Barnett revealed.

“He got an offer that was impossible to refuse. But Real Madrid wouldn’t sell him. They [the Chinese club] couldn’t pay what Madrid wanted.

“He wanted to create a legacy. He wanted to bring Chinese football up. He had a vision that he could make Chinese football great. He’s won everything that he can win, and he’s done it many times.

“It was to create a legacy, his name, to be the first great player to go to China. But it wasn’t to be… And the money was special too. It would have made him the highest-paid player on Earth.

“He’s not interested in going anywhere. China was a completely different thing. He plays for Real Madrid, you know,” Bale’s agent said in an interview with Spanish publication AS.

Barnett also added that the Welshman is currently happy in Spain and thus a move to Premier League is unlikely.

He said: “It’s what his lifestyle wants. He loves Madrid. His children have been there since they were babies, they speak Spanish, believe it or not. The whole lifestyle is fantastic.

“I was there two days ago in Madrid, it was 15 degrees, beautiful. Here it’s freezing cold. If you’re one of the greatest footballers to have ever played, why do you want to…”