In a recent interview, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane dismissed all reports that claimed that he had problems with Gareth Bale once again, after leaving the latter out of his last few matchday squads.

Although Zidane left Bale out of his last few matchday squads as mentioned earlier, he hinted that the 30-year-old will return to the field during Real Madrid’s La Liga game against Osasuna on Sunday.

“We always talk, but I’m not going to tell you [what we say],” Zidane said during Saturday’s pre-match press conference.

“That’s not why I’m here,” he added further.

“He hasn’t been in the last few squad lists because I have to choose [a certain number of players]. I’m counting on him because we know what he can give us. “It’s not a wake-up call when he hasn’t been called up.”

“The problem is me. They have to be okay to play. Real Madrid’s squad is very big,” he explained.

“There’s no solution with Gareth because there’s no problem.”

“It doesn’t mean anything that he hasn’t been called up for the last few games. I know he’s going to give us something by the end of the season. Of course, he’s very capable of training five days a week. He just did,” Zidane added, before concluding:

“[Against Osasuna] He could make the squad list because he’s ready. It’ll be known by 5:00 pm [CET]. He’s all right.”

Quotes via Marca.