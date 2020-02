Willian Jose? I don’t know if Barcelona will call – Real Sociedad president

Jokin Aperribay Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose, who is reportedly Barcelona’s main target following injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay said there has been no approach for Willian Jose but added “we all know Barcelona are looking for a striker”.

Barca are looking to bolster their attack with Luis Suarez sidelined and Ousmane Dembele set to undergo hamstring surgery on Tuesday.

The LaLiga champions are said to be confident of securing special dispensation from authorities to bring in reinforcements outside of the transfer window following this latest setback.

Sociedad striker Willian Jose – linked to Tottenham and Manchester United during the January transfer window – is reportedly Barca’s main target.

“We haven’t had any conversation with anyone,” Aperribay told Radio MARCA. “I don’t know what will happen.

“I have read about it, but it is true that the market has closed. I can’t comment much.

“Willian Jose is a player who has attracted interest from several teams in the winter [transfer window] and we all know that Barcelona are looking for a striker.

“I don’t know if they’ll call us, but they haven’t done it yet. He is an important player for us and we would definitely miss him.

“We have many games left and we need everyone.”

Willian Jose has scored eight goals in 21 LaLiga appearances for Sociedad this season.

Sociedad are eighth in the league as they prepare for Sunday’s Basque derby against Athletic Bilbao, while Barca travel to Real Betis.