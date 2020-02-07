Following Barcelona’s humiliating 1-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao and their subsequent elimination from this season’s Copa del Rey, Jordi Alba rose to Lionel Messi’s defence, backing him for criticising Eric Abidal’s comments on Ernesto Valverde’s sacking.

Alba believes that Abidal should have known better than to make his recent comments on unnamed Barcelona stars as he blamed them for influencing the club’s decision to sack Valverde in January.

“This club gets enough [negative comments] thrown at it from the outside so we shouldn’t be [doing the same] to ourselves,” Alba told reporters after the match.

“Abidal was a player, he is loved by the fans and that’s why he should know what it’s like inside the dressing room and how players feel,” he added further.

The left-back also reflected on Barcelona’s loss against Bilbao, saying that he was happy with their performance despite not getting a good result.

“We showed that we are a team and that’s what we need to keep on doing,” the 30-year-old said.

“I think we put in a great performance, one of the best of the season. It’s a real shame we conceded the goal so late but that’s what football is like,” he added further, before concluding:

“I’m very proud of the team because of how well we played.”

Quotes via Goal.