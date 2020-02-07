The latest word around the rumour mill is that Lionel Messi has threatened to leave his beloved club Barcelona if Josep Maria Bartomeu continues as their President for another term.

To be honest, the scenario of Messi leaving Barcelona is usually considered unthinkable and impossible. However, that exact scenario is being discussed all over the world of football right now, after it emerged that the La Liga defending champions have fallen into a crisis situation thanks to an argument between sporting director Eric Abidal and the 32-year-old.

Abidal called out several unnamed Barca players for not having the right attitude under former manager Ernesto Valverde, and claimed that that was the reason why the former Athletic Bilbao and Valencia manager was sacked.

“Many players were not satisfied or didn’t work hard and there was also an internal communication issue,” he had said, to which Messi replied:

“Those responsible for the area of sports management must assume their responsibilities and above all take charge of the decisions they make.”

“Finally, I think that when talking about players, we should give names because otherwise, we are getting everyone dirty and feeding things that are said and are not true,” he added further.

The above row between the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and the former Barcelona left-back has resulted in suggestions that the former could trigger his a clause in his contract that gives him the freedom to leave at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, it is El Chiriguito TV who claims that Messi has given Barca a strong ultimatum, having informed the board that “Either president Josep Maria Bartomeu leaves or I leave”.

💥"MESSI SE VA SI SIGUE BARTOMEU". 👉 @jpedrerol empieza más fuerte que nunca #JUGONES. ¡VENTE! pic.twitter.com/xEClxT9UlA — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 6, 2020

With inputs from GiveMeSport.