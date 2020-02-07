Real Madrid superstar drops retirement hint following Copa del Rey humiliation

Following Real Madrid’s humiliating 4-3 loss against Real Sociedad on Thursday night and their subsequent elimination from the Copa del Rey, star midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed when he plans to retire from football.

Kroos admitted that he does not see himself playing football for years and years to come, having turned 30 in January and also having won virtually everything there is to win in the game, including four Champions League titles and a FIFA World Cup.

“I’m 30 years old and it’s a good age to think – what more do I want?” he told Sportschau Club in an interview.

“[My career] won’t last much longer. And I’m sure that I won’t play until I’m 38.”

The German midfielder indicated that he has started to plan ahead, with his current contract at Real Madrid all set to expire in 2023.

“I’ve been here [Real Madrid] for more than five years and we’re very happy here,” he said, before adding:

“Our children go to school here and they’re also very happy. In the end, they will make the decision.”

And despite dropping hints about his retirement plans, Kroos revealed that he is still motivated to win trophies with Los Blancos.

“The feeling of winning a trophy is addictive. It’s why I’m still playing,” he explained.

“The best example was the Champions League. It wasn’t normal to win it three times in a row.”

“It was at this moment when we realised the hunger that we had inside our team,” he added further, before concluding:

“This hunger is coming back this season, without knowing where it will take us.”

Quotes via Marca.