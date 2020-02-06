Pep Guardiola predicts Barcelona’s future in post Lionel Messi era

English Premier League giants Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola has predicted that it will take time for the Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona to come to terms whenever their star striker Lionel Messi will leave the club. The Argentina international has been termed by many as one of the best players of all time and certainly the best amongst this generation of footballers.

Messi has 18 months left on his current contract with Barcelona however, things are going not so well behind the scenes at the Camp Nou where the star striker publicly hit back at the club’s director of football Eric Abidal for his comments regarding the player’s part in the sacking of former manager Ernesto Valverde.

The public fallout intensified rumours of Messi leaving the current Spanish champions at the end of the ongoing campaign as he has a clause in his contact where he is allowed to leave for free in the summer of 2020.

Guardiola, who has managed Messi during his time at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, while talking an in interview to a Spanish YouTuber DjMariio as quoted by The World Game, suggested that it will be hard process for Barcelona to come to terms with the departure of their prized asset just like it was for Real Madrid when Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

“It is inevitable, these players are so transcendent,” he said. “When Messi leaves Barca it will take time to readjust. It is inevitable because they score 40-50 goals per season.”