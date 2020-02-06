England and Manchester United legend David Beckham has revealed that he was close to joining Barcelona as United had agreed on a deal with the La Liga giants, only for Beckham to reject it as he was interested only in joining their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Beckham recently spoke to BBC Radio and that is when he revealed some of the details behind his 2003 transfer from Manchester United to the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

“I had heard rumours I might be sold,” he said, before adding:

“I was on holiday in the United States of America with Victoria and one of my friends called and told me it was on Sky Sports that United has agreed on terms with Barcelona.”

“I told him, ‘that’s not right I don’t know anything about it’’, Beckham explained.

“I then flew back to London. I tried to speak to Peter Kenyon as well as the manager, but they said no. I told them I needed to understand what was going on and they admitted a deal had been agreed with Barcelona.”

“That’s when I spoke to my agent and said, ‘If I am going to move, I am going to move to Madrid’. Within a day I sat with the President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, and we agreed on a deal”, he concluded.

As it happened, the star footballer went on to make 159 appearances for Los Blancos before enjoying stints with MLS club LA Galaxy, Serie A side AC Milan and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).