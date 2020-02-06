Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opined that the real reason for Real Madrid star Eden Hazard’s recent struggles in the La Liga could be the situation at his new club.

In case you do not remember, Hazard secured a dream move to Real Madrid from Chelsea in June last year for a reported transfer fee of €100million (£90million/$110million).

The Belgian ace, who scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists across all competitions for Chelsea in 352 appearances between 2012 and 2019, has played only 13 matches for Los Blancos since the start of the 2019-20 season, netting only once along with providing four assists.

During pre-season, the 29-year-old’s fitness was questioned – and later, since the season began, frequent bouts of injury have prevented him from rising up to expectations.

As of right now, he is currently recovering from a foot injury – and meanwhile, Guardiola said that his quality cannot be questioned and any dip in form could be because of Real Madrid only.

“If he’s not playing well, something’s going on at Madrid because he is really good,” Guardiola said on Post United in an interview with DjMaRiiO, a well-known YouTuber.

“[He is] Not a top player, he is another level above,” he added further, before concluding:

“What we saw in England… he is world-class. But the whole world knows that you need a period of adaptation.”

Quotes via Goal.