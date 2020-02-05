Reports: Barcelona to hold talks with Eric Abidal for public spat with Lionel Messi

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is reportedly set to hold talks with club’s sporting director Eric Abidal after Lionel Messi hit back at the latter’s comments that some of the players weren’t giving their everything for former coach Ernesto Valverde.

Abidal had stated that some of the Barcelona players ‘did not work much’ under Valverde. The former club manager was then replaced by Quique Setien, who is currently at the helm of affairs at the club. And now Sky Sports report that Bartomeu is set to hold talks with Abidal after the public spat with Messi.

“A lot of players were not happy and did not work much and there was also a problem with internal communication,” Abidal told Spanish newspaper Sport.

“The relationship between the coach and dressing room was always good, but there are things that as an ex-player I can sense. I told the club what I thought and we had to make a decision.”

Messi had hit back at Abidal’s claims and even urged the Barcelona sporting director to ‘give names’.

“I honestly don’t like to do these things, but I think everyone has to be responsible for their tasks and take care of their decisions. The players [are responsible for] what happens on the pitch and we are also the first to recognise when we are not playing well.

“Those responsible for the area of sports management must also assume their responsibilities and especially for the decisions they make. Finally, I think that when talking about players we should give names, because if not we are all getting dirtied and feeding things that are said but aren’t true,” he said in a post on Instagram.