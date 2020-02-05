Reports: Lionel Messi playing through pain for Barcelona due to lack of attacking options

A recent report suggests that star striker Lionel Messi is playing through the pain because of an injury crisis at the club. The Argentina international is the Catalan-based club’s most in-form player in the ongoing campaign where he has already scored 19 times and also provided 12 assists.

However, as per ESPN, the 32-year-old is currently struggling from a thigh injury but has continued to play through the pain because of the lack of squad depth.

The current Spanish champions have been suffering from injuries as their only centre-forward Luis Suarez has been ruled out at least until April whereas young winger Ousmane Dembélé might miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury during a training session recently.

The report further stated that Messi is unhappy with the methods applied by new manager Quique Setien—who has replaced Ernesto Valverde on the bench at the Camp Nou—during the training sessions as they more ‘intense’ which is causing the ‘pain’ to reappear.

Messi—who has been termed by many as the best player of this generation—is amongst the only three fit attacking players at the club alongside Antoine Griezmann and the 17-year-old youngster Ansu Fati.

Therefore, the team management will be hoping to see the 2014 World Cup runner-up continue his good work on the pitch.