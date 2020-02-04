Barcelona are still battling for silverware on three fronts and Frenkie de Jong has not given up on his treble dream.

Frenkie de Jong accepts there is still room for improvement at Barcelona but is confident they can win a domestic and European treble this season.

The Netherlands international completed his switch from Ajax to Barca at the start of the season and has featured 30 times in all competitions.

He has become an integral part of Quique Setien’s plans, starting four of the new head coach’s five games in charge, but he is hopeful that there is more to come.

“Playing for Barca was always my dream and now that I am finally here I am enjoying it,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“In these first months at Barca I have played a lot of minutes and that is always a good sign in the first year.

“For now, I am satisfied with my performance, but I am convinced that I can still go further. I think I’ve played some games that were good, but I also think I can still do much better.

“When you get to a new team you always need some adaptation time and I think it’s normal for that to take some time. I hope I can play better and better as the season goes on.”

Barca face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday and Napoli in a two-legged Champions League last-16 tie soon after, with the away match later this month and the return clash in March.

And despite recently ceding control of top spot in LaLiga to bitter rivals Real Madrid, De Jong is happy his side are on the right track to winning more silverware.

“We want to fight for all the titles, which is normal when you’re at a club like Barcelona,” he said. “We are working very hard and I think we will improve a lot.

“We still have to adapt a little to the new tactics and everything else after the change of coach, but I am sure that everything will be fine.”

Asked if Barcelona are capable of winning the Champions League, De Jong was unequivocal, saying: “Yes, I think we can win it, we can.”

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde at Camp Nou in January and has had a prompt influence on Barca’s style of play, with the Catalans enjoying greater control of possession.

“It is clear there are differences, but it’s not about going from a defensive style to a very offensive one or the other way around,” he said.

“They [Setien and Valverde] have a similar style, betting on control and possession of the ball, but the details and the system are a little different.

“Does the new system suit my style? We will have to see.”