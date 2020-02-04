Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele suffers injury setback

Quique Setien was looking forward to the return of Ousmane Dembele, but the France international has suffered a setback in training.
Ousmane Dembele has suffered a setback in his attempt to return from a thigh injury for Barcelona.
Barca confirmed the 22-year-old felt “discomfort in his right leg as a consequence of muscle fatigue” in a training session on Monday.
The club added he would continue with his rehabilitation and did not provide a specific timeline for his return.
Dembele has not played since coming off in the first half of Barca’s 3-1 home win over former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage on November 27.
LATEST NEWS | During this morning’s training session, Ousmane Dembélé felt some discomfort in his right leg as a consequence of muscle fatigue. He will continue with his rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/rlK7IgHoGb
New Barcelona head coach Quique Setien had discussed Dembele last week, saying he had no concerns about the club failing to sign a striker in the January transfer window because the forward will be “amazing” when he returns.
Dembele joined Barca for an initial €105million in August 2017 but has frequently struggled with injuries during his time in Spain.