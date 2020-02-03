Barcelona star unhappy with club’s treatment after failed January transfer saga

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Raktic was yet again linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window but ultimately stayed put. The likes of Juventus and Manchester United were said to be interested in the Croatian, but the Catalan giants failed to come to an agreement with any of the two clubs.

Rakitic highlighted how there have been ‘several things’ at the club which ‘he didn’t like’. However, he was quick to add that it’s not the time to talk about his situation and everyone needs to help the team finish the season strongly.

“There have been several things that I did not like,” Rakitic said as per Goal.com. “I say it very clearly.

“We know there are people who make decisions but here we are not to laugh or enjoy, In the end the best thing for the club has to be what is good. We must accept not to understand some things.

“It’s not time to talk about [my unhappiness]. I’m happy to have played today and everyone knows it, you don’t have to open things again. Everything has already happened and I have to turn the page and not think too much about it.

“You have to work in the best way possible because the decisive part of the season is coming. I want my colleagues, technicians and fans to count on me.”