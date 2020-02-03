An ACL rupture sustained on Saturday left Ezequiel Garay requiring surgery, which is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Garay hurt his right knee in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo at Mestalla and was replaced by Mouctar Diakhaby.

Valencia confirmed on Monday the 33-year-old centre-back is set to undergo surgery and faces a lengthy absence.

Albert Celades’ team sit fifth in LaLiga, two points adrift of Sevilla and Getafe, and face Granada in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Tuesday.