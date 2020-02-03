Quique Setien not happy with everything at Barcelona despite 2-1 win vs Levante

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has stated that he is not happy with everything at the club despite the 2-1 win over Levante on Sunday. The team conceded too many shots for their manager’s liking and were lucky to only concede one goal in the end.

Setien also believes that had Barcelona taken their own chances, they would have ended up winning the game 8-2 or 8-3. The Catalan giants are currently three points behind league leaders Real Madrid after 22 matches.

“I’m very happy with lots of things, but not with everything,” Setien said after the game.

“We conceded too many shots. We had a very good first half; I think we could’ve scored more goals. We lost a bit of control in the second half and we conceded too many [shots], but it was a good job by the team.

“Conceding too many [shots] worries me because you risk conceding goals. We’ve had so many chances and we have to take advantage of them. That’s important. It could’ve finished 8-2 or 8-3.”

The new Barcelona boss praised Ansu Fati as well, who scored both the goals for Barcelona in the encounter.

“He’s a boy that is emerging and he has great potential. He does things very well,” Setien said of the 17-year-old.

“Today, he had a historic day because of his goals and because of the help of the team. His defensive work was very important.”