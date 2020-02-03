Ivan Rakitic thought about leaving Barca: Treatment of Ernesto Valverde’s staff wasn’t the best

Ivan Rakitic spoke to the media following Sunday’s 2-1 LaLiga win over Levante at Camp Nou.

Ivan Rakitic admitted he considered leaving LaLiga champions Barcelona in January as the midfielder appeared to take aim at the club’s board.

Rakitic was heavily linked to Serie A duo Juventus and Inter before the transfer window closed, while Manchester United were also reportedly interested.

It came as Rakitic was reportedly offered to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal to prise Neymar back to Camp Nou at the start of the season.

After Sunday’s 2-1 win over Levante, Croatia veteran Rakitic vented his frustration.

“I thought about leaving in the January window,” Rakitic, who played the entire game, said post-match.

“The treatment of [former head coach Ernesto] Valverde’s staff wasn’t the best.

“They were bad times but it’s in the past now.

“I can say very clearly that there were things that I didn’t like.”

Ansu Fati’s brace ensured Barca stayed within three points of leaders and rivals Real Madrid after 22 matches.

Rakitic has made 16 LaLiga appearances this season, and 24 across all competitions.