Atletico Madrid united under Diego Simeone despite dismal run – Felipe

Atletico Madrid know what they need to improve and are fully united under Diego Simeone despite a poor run, according to defender Felipe

Felipe dismissed the suggestion Atletico Madrid’s players have any doubts about Diego Simeone after their derby defeat to Real Madrid left them 13 points behind LaLiga’s leading side.

Karim Benzema’s goal 10 minutes into the second half – his first at the Santiago Bernabeu in a Madrid derby – condemned Atleti to a third defeat in four matches in all competitions.

Simeone’s side had their chances before the break, with Vitolo going close and Angel Correa hitting the post, though the visitors hardly threatened after going behind.

But defender Felipe insists the squad are fully united under Simeone, despite a dismal start to 2020 which has seen them fall well off the pace and drop out of the Copa del Rey.

“No, we’re all united, all together in this,” Felipe told a pitchside reporter.

“We do have things to correct, do have things to improve but we will do it. We’ll do it game by game, little by little but count on us, we know that today we suffered but we are united and we worked hard.

“We know we’ve got things to change, winning is everything to Atleti. We’ve got to correct our errors as quickly as possible.”

Zinedine Zidane made two changes at half-time, bringing on Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior – who played a crucial part in Madrid’s winner – and Felipe acknowledged the substitutions caught Atleti off guard.

“Yes, it was an aggressive change,” he said. “It pushed us back onto our heels a bit. We knew how to work our way and stay in the game. Now we have to correct our position in the league quickly.”

45 – Vinícius Júnior in his 45 minutes against Atlético de Madrid: 2 shots on target – 1st of match

1 second assist

10/11 passes completed (91%)

66,7% duels won (4/6) – 1st of match

4 fouls won – 1st of match Critical. pic.twitter.com/PYfseom1z2 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 1, 2020

Vinicius, meanwhile, is hoping to grasp any opportunity he is given as he bids to become a regular starter for Madrid.

“Lucas Vazquez and I came on, changed the rhythm of the game first and foremost,” Vinicius said.

“Zidane asked us to keep doing what we were doing and to do everything to go out and win. He’s everything. He told us what we had to do and we did well.

“We’ve got such great players here. All I have to do, if I get a chance, is to win games like I did today.”