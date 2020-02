Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar included in Atletico Madrid squad for Real Madrid clash

Atletico Madrid re-signed Yannick Carrasco on Friday and have included him in their squad for this weekend’s showdown with Real Madrid.

Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar have been included in Atletico Madrid’s squad for Saturday’s derby clash with Real Madrid.

Belgium international Carrasco has spent time training with Atletico and officially re-joined the LaLiga club on Friday in a loan deal until the end of the season.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone was unsure if the winger would be registered in time to feature at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he has been named as part of the 20-man group.

Simeone can also call upon Lemar this weekend as the midfielder – strongly linked with a January exit – has recovered from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the club’s last six matches.

Club-record signing Joao Felix and fellow attacker Diego Costa remain absent through injury, while defenders Kieran Trippier, Santiago Arias and Jose Gimenez also miss out on selection.

Fifth-place Atletico are winless in their last two LaLiga matches, leaving them 10 points adrift of leaders Madrid, and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Cultural Leonesa last week.

Meanwhile, Madrid confirmed on Friday that Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Rodrygo Goes will play no part against Atleti, but Casemiro, Eder Militao and Isco have all returned to the squad.