Josep Maria Bartomeu confirms Barca considering Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno

Josep Maria Bartomeu was asked about Rodrigo Moreno amid mounting speculation over a transfer.
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed the LaLiga champions are considering a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno.
Rodrigo has emerged as a target for Barca, who are in the market for attacking reinforcements after Luis Suarez’s season-ending injury.
Spain international Rodrigo, who netted 15 times across all competitions last term, has scored four goals for Valencia this season.
Asked about the mounting speculation, Bartomeu said: “We don’t talk about players from other teams. But [Rodrigo’s] name is on the table of the coaches.
“And a replacement will arrive. I do not know whether it will be from Barcelona B or from outside [the club].
“I like many players.”
In 2017, Messi signed a new contract with Barca until 2021 and the Spanish giants want to extend the 32-year-old’s deal.
“He will be done with Barcelona when he wants. His relationship with Barcelona is forever,” Bartomeu said.
“He has plenty more football to play here. Leo Messi will be around for a while.”