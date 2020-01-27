Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho header sends Zidane’s men top

Nacho scored his first LaLiga goal of the season to earn Real Madrid a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid that sent Los Blancos top.

Real Madrid moved three points clear at the top of LaLiga after Nacho scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

With title rivals Barcelona slipping to a 2-0 defeat to Valencia on Saturday, Zidane’s men earned a hard-fought victory over a Valladolid side that came into the game unbeaten in three league matches.

Chances were few and far between at either end and the points looked likely to be shared after Karim Benzema missed from point-blank range with only Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip to beat.

But Nacho arrived in the box to head home with 12 minutes left and put his side in the driving seat at a crucial stage in the title race.

Valladolid’s Joaquin Fernandez was lucky to escape with just a booking after a 10th-minute foul on Rodrygo and Casemiro then connected with Toni Kroos’ free-kick to score with a header but the goal was ruled offside following a VAR check.

The hosts’ high press forced Madrid onto the back foot and Thibaut Courtois made an acrobatic one-handed save to keep Michel’s looping cross-cum-shot from dipping under the crossbar.

The Madrid goalkeeper was alert to another testing high ball 10 minutes before half-time when Raul Garcia’s swerving drive from distance whipped across the face of goal, the Belgium international parrying it away from danger to keep the scoreline blank.

Rodrygo drew a good save from Masip early in the second half and Benzema should have beaten him from close range when he collected Isco’s cross just before the hour mark but he fired tamely into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Madrid remained patient and turned the game in the 78th minute when Kroos collected a poor clearance and floated a cross that Nacho met with a well-aimed header into the far corner of Masip’s net.

Sergi Guardiola thought he had scored the equaliser when he fired high into the Madrid net from close range three minutes from time but his effort was ruled out for offside as the points went south to Madrid.

What does it mean? Nacho strike could prove crucial

With the title race shaping up to be a two-horse race, Madrid might not get many chances to open up a gap over Barcelona and Zidane will be grateful to his full-back for succeeding where his forwards failed in front of goal.

Kroos keeps his cool

With the visitors in desperate need of chances late in the game Zidane sent on Lucas Vazquez to try to add creativity but it was Kroos who came up with the killer pass to tee Nacho up for the winner.

Benzema’s wait goes on

Madrid’s best chance of the game fell to Benzema whose tame effort from close range was easily saved and he left the field having failed to score in his last six games for Los Blancos.

Key Opta facts

– Real Madrid have not lost in their last 12 LaLiga games (8W 4D), their best run in the competition since January 2017 (28 games, also under Zinedine Zidane).

– None of Real Madrid’s goals in LaLiga in 2020 (six) have been scored by strikers.

– Karim Benzema has failed to score in his last six games for Real Madrid in all competitions, his worst streak of the current season and the worst since October 2018 (eight games).

– Real Madrid have only conceded 13 goals in 21 games played in LaLiga this season, their lowest figure at this stage in the top-flight ever, level with the 1964/65 & 1987/88 seasons.

– No team have more clean sheets this season in LaLiga than Real Madrid (11). Away from home they have achieved it in more than half of the matches they have played (6 of 11).

– Six of Nacho’s seven goals for Real Madrid in LaLiga have been from set pieces and four of them from corners (the last four)

– Real Madrid´s Toni Kroos has provided four assists this season in all competitions, as many as in the whole of the last campaign.

What’s next?

Madrid are away at Zaragoza in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday, while Valladolid’s next game sees them travel to Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday.