Bartomeu claims respect for Valverde despite unseemly Barcelona exit

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu does not believe axed head coach Ernesto Valverde was treated unfairly despite admitting holding discussions with several prospective replacements while he was still in his post.

Barca unveiled ex-Real Betis boss Quique Setien as Valverde’s successor on Tuesday, concluding a tumultuous few days at Camp Nou.

Valverde parted ways with the club amid mounting pressure on the back of last week’s Supercopa de Espana defeat to Atletico Madrid, even though he won LaLiga in both his completed seasons at the helm and sat joint top alongside Real Madrid this time around.

“Last year there were a lot of requests for him to not continue and I personally always believed in him,” Bartomeu said of Valverde, speaking alongside Setien at a news conference.

“I liked how he was as a person, as a coach, he had the confidence of the club. We decided to continue with him in this project.

“The only thing is, as I said before, in recent weeks there was a dynamic [that was] not very good, it wasn’t new to him. It’s a collective job – we spoke to find solutions and after speaking we decided a few days ago the best thing for a boost to the team was a change in coach, that allows us to handle the second half of the season on a high.

“We’re doing well in the league and champions league, I like what Ernesto Valverde did a lot, but it was the moment to make the change for a boost.

“I want to thank Ernesto. He is a great person with great values. We’re friends with him, we had a great relationship with him and a lot of respect for him.”

News broke over the weekend that Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal held talks with his old team-mate Xavi over replacing Valverde.

Xavi remains with Qatari club Al Sadd, although Bartomeu suggested Barca’s search for a new coach went beyond the club great and Setien.

“Abidal has been in touch with everyone talking about future and plans and he will explain what’s gone on, without names,” he said.

“No names bar one has come up and been public, because that’s not our style. He’s been working to find coaches and speaking with them.

“He’s brought Setien, who we like very much.”

Abidal himself added: “I’m not going to just talk about Xavi. When it comes to taking decisions, the board knows that answers are needed. Every manager has his DNA and decisions. They’re all different.

“Setien is here because we like his way of working and his style. It’s something we like, and in football we know a lot can change, but we have full confidence in the coach and the staff.

“From what I’ve seen in first day of training, there’s a lot of changes. I think we can reach our objectives with him. I respect all the coaches I spoke to, but we had to take a decision and I think the perfect coach for us is Setien.”