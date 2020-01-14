Reports: Real Madrid’s prize money for winning Spanish Super Cup revealed

Winning the Supercopa de Espana (or the Spanish Super Cup as it is more popularly known) not only gave Real Madrid a huge morale boost, but it also helped the La Liga giants financially as they won a prize money of €12million from the competition.

This is the first time that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) had set such a bonus for winning the Spanish Super Cup, an amount far higher than was previously on offer in the history of the tournament.

Marca reports that out of the €12million on offer, the players get a win bonus of €150,000 per head, which means that only a third of the total prize money – €4million – can be taken by the club as such.

The Spanish news agency further adds that Real Madrid have thus already received €47million in prize money so far this season, out of which €35million have come from the Champions League.

The Champions League prize money is made up of €15million for taking part in the Group Stage, €10million for reaching the Round of 16, and another €10million for the three wins and two draws in the group stage – a win in a single UCL match results in a €2.7million prize, while a draw attracts €900,000.