WATCH: Video of Real Madrid stars preparing for Spanish Super Cup final penalty shootout surfaces online

On Sunday, January 12, La Liga giants Real Madrid defeated local rivals Atletico Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana (or the Spanish Super Cup as it is known) to claim their first silverware of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Los Blancos won the match 4-1 on penalties after the scoresheet read 0-0 at the end of regulation time and extra time.

A video of Real Madrid stars and manager Zinedine Zidane preparing for the final penalty shootout has surfaced online – and it is interesting, to say the least.

Take a look at the video(s) shared below, after it first appeared on the social networking website Reddit a few hours ago:

As you can see and read above, Mariano said ‘No’ to going first as soon as the suggestion came up. At the same time, Vinicius looked like he wanted an opportunity but he was largely ignored.

It was Toni Kroos who boosted Rodrygo’s confidence by urging his teammates to offer the young Brazilian a chance to take the third kick. By then, right-back star Dani Carvajal had decided that he would go first, and Mariano was spotted giving some last-minute advice to goalkeeper Thibault Courtois – asking him to wave his arms to distract Atletico Madrid’s penalty takers.

Well, looks like most of their plans worked, as Carvajal, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all converted their spot-kicks for Los Blancos.

Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez missed his first penalty and Courtois blocked the second attempt by Thomas Partey. Kieran Trippier converted Atletico’s third attempt but Ramos’ successful penalty meant that it was game, set and match for Zidane and co.