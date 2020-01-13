Real Madrid fans want the club to build a statue of the star midfielder Federico Valverde after making a goal-saving tackle in the final of Spanish Super Cup. Los Blancos went on to win their first title of the season as they defeated city-rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties to win the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

The game finished with a 0-0 scoreline after 120 minutes of football, largely thanks to Valverde who made a last-ditched tackle to stop Atletico’s Alvaro Morata from scoring a winner for his team, for which he received a straight red card.

However, his effort did not go in vain as the match went on to penalties where the 13-time European champions emerged victorious on the night.

After the match, Real Madrid fans on the social media heaped praise on the performance of the Uruguay international and asked the club’s hierarchy to reward the player for his outstanding performance on the night which also earned him the player-of-the-match award.

Build Valverde a statue for avoiding a Morata winner in the last minutes — StevenYeun (@Tan_meleon) January 12, 2020

These types of challenges when you trophies. When you take one for the team. Who knows what would have happened. Bravo, Federico Valverde 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uq0ROn7f64 — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) January 12, 2020

Greatest professional foul of all time by Federico Valverde 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hfE3NKkcju — Mkale Flani (@Mkaleeflani) January 13, 2020

You do what you have to do to win. Pure class from Federico Valverde who was later awarded MOTM. https://t.co/sj50xYIDrk — Nawaf N. Dandachi (@NawafDandachi) January 13, 2020

Valverde, while talking to reporters after the match as cited by the Sun, apologised to Morata for the challenge but said that he didn’t have any other option.

“I apologise to Alvaro Morata,” the Real Madrid midfielder said. “I know it’s not good what I did but I didn’t have any other option.”