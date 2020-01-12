WATCH: Lionel Messi’s son Thiago scores sublime goal for Barcelona youth team

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr recently made headlines after a video emerged of him playing for Juventus under-9 team. And with the competition between Ronaldo and his arch-rival Lionel Messi, still going strong, it seems their sons might end up squaring off in the football field as well.
A video has emerged of Messi’s son Thiago playing for the Barcelona youth team where he can be seen scoring a sublime goal. The goal was uploaded by Diario Ole on Twitter, where Thiago can be seen scoring a sublime right-footed goal after a good run into the box.
Here’s teh video:
El gol de Thiago Messi que se volvió viral ⚽️
No sea cosa que en unos cuantos años la 🔟 de la Selección tenga heredero🇦🇷🤩 pic.twitter.com/bPH7BQUaUq
— Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) January 11, 2020
Previously, Ronaldo’s son became the talk of the town after scoring three goals for Juventus U9s in the Cavour Trophy, which his team went on to win.
Juventus U9’s won the “Cavour Trophy” title, beating Chieri 3-2 in the final. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scored three goals throughout the tournament and was named the best striker of the competition. Ronaldo a proud dad. [@bianconeribra] pic.twitter.com/RAOxpueO8b
— Juventus News – Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) December 8, 2019