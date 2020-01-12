WATCH: Lionel Messi’s son Thiago scores sublime goal for Barcelona youth team

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr recently made headlines after a video emerged of him playing for Juventus under-9 team. And with the competition between Ronaldo and his arch-rival Lionel Messi, still going strong, it seems their sons might end up squaring off in the football field as well.

A video has emerged of Messi’s son Thiago playing for the Barcelona youth team where he can be seen scoring a sublime goal. The goal was uploaded by Diario Ole on Twitter, where Thiago can be seen scoring a sublime right-footed goal after a good run into the box.

Here’s teh video:

El gol de Thiago Messi que se volvió viral ⚽️

No sea cosa que en unos cuantos años la 🔟 de la Selección tenga heredero🇦🇷🤩 pic.twitter.com/bPH7BQUaUq — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) January 11, 2020

Previously, Ronaldo’s son became the talk of the town after scoring three goals for Juventus U9s in the Cavour Trophy, which his team went on to win.