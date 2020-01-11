Luis Suarez set for knee surgery, Barcelona confirm

Barcelona have confirmed Luis Suarez requires knee surgery and he will go under the knife on Sunday.

Luis Suarez will have knee surgery on an external meniscus this Sunday, Barcelona have announced.

Suarez, 32, is said to have been struggling with a niggling problem in his right knee for several weeks and it has finally been determined he will have an operation to prevent complications ahead of the season’s run-in.

Media reports began circulating on Friday suggesting Suarez was set for a prolonged period of absence due to the problem.

And, following examinations on Saturday, Barca have confirmed the Uruguay striker will be operated on by renowned knee specialist Dr. Ramon Cugat.

Losing Suarez will come as a significant blow to Barca, who are not blessed with depth in the central striking position, with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and the currently injured Ousmane Dembele preferring to operate support roles either out wide or off a main forward.

Despite reports suggesting Barca have been identifying potential long-term replacements for the experienced Suarez, he has been enjoying another solid season in LaLiga.

His 11-goal haul is only bettered by Messi and Karim Benzema, while he also has a league-high record of seven assists to his name.

While Barca have not confirmed how long they expect him to be out, reports suggest Suarez will be sidelined for around a month.

He’s likely to miss games against Granada, Valencia, Levante and Real Betis, but is not thought to be at risk of missing Barca’s Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Napoli on February 25, or El Clasico four days later.