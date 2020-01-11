Luis Suarez set for knee surgery, Barcelona confirm

Barcelona have confirmed Luis Suarez requires knee surgery and he will go under the knife on Sunday.
Luis Suarez will have knee surgery on an external meniscus this Sunday, Barcelona have announced.
[INJURY NEWS]@LuisSuarez9
All the details
https://t.co/A1Ospk9mBf pic.twitter.com/EpjbRNuJqz
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 11, 2020
Despite reports suggesting Barca have been identifying potential long-term replacements for the experienced Suarez, he has been enjoying another solid season in LaLiga.
His 11-goal haul is only bettered by Messi and Karim Benzema, while he also has a league-high record of seven assists to his name.
While Barca have not confirmed how long they expect him to be out, reports suggest Suarez will be sidelined for around a month.
He’s likely to miss games against Granada, Valencia, Levante and Real Betis, but is not thought to be at risk of missing Barca’s Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Napoli on February 25, or El Clasico four days later.