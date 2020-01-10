Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde receives Lionel Messi’s backing after Super Cup debacle

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s head coach Ernesto Valverde has received public support of star players his team suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid. The Catalan-based club conceded two late goals and suffered an exit from the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah on Friday.

Following the match, there were boos from Barcelona supporters in the stands as well as there were calls on social media to sack Valverde despite the club being placed at the top of the table in Spain. Talking after the match, star forward Lionel Messi has backed their coach and expressed his opinion that the players are to be blamed for the defeat and not Valverde.

“Yes, there’s complete confidence in the coach,” said Messi after the match as quoted by ESPN. “It’s normal that a lot gets said when there’s a loss, when you don’t meet your objectives or you don’t play like we like to play. We can’t commit schoolboy mistakes as we did. It’s been a while since we felt so good, though. We controlled the game for 80 minutes, taking the match [to Atletico], and then it gets away from us with a couple of untimely mistakes.”

Meanwhile, veteran striker Suarez has also echoed teammate Messi’s comments by saying: “Valverde’s future is with this club and he doesn’t carry any blame.”