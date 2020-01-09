On Wednesday, Real Madrid defeated Valencia by a scoreline of 3-1 in the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. One of the main highlights from the game was Toni Kroos’ brilliant goal, which he scored directly from a corner kick.

Watch the videos shared below to see how the goal was scored:

TONI KROOS. THE AUDACITY‼️ Kroos shocks the keeper and bends the corner in for the goal 😱🤯pic.twitter.com/fP3JqpmX5Q — Action Network Soccer (@ActionNetSoccer) January 8, 2020

What a goal by Toni Kroos !🤯🔥 Piece of Art .. pic.twitter.com/wndNIhrQHp — 🅩🅘🅩🅞🅤 (@zi_53) January 8, 2020

In the match which was held at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it took only fifteen minutes for Real Madrid to take the lead against the reigning Copa del Rey champions, with Kroos scoring the goal as shown above.

The German midfielder curled in an exquisite right-footed shot from the corner flag, after he spotted Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech standing out of position. Domenech was seen talking to a defender when Kroos curled in the corner, and though the former tried to get back in time to stop the ball from crossing the line, he could not succeed.

Domenech aimed a punch at the ball, but that proved futile as it still went into the top corner of the net.

Isco and Luka Modric then extended Real Madrid’s lead by scoring in the 39th and 65th minute respectively, and in the second minute of injury time, Daniel Parejo scored Valencia consolation goal from the penalty box.

Los Blancos will now face the winners of the second semi-final to be held between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on Thursday, in the Spanish Super Cup final which will be held next Sunday.