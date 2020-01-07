Major setback for Real Madrid as star duo gets ruled out of Spanish Super Cup

La Liga giants Real Madrid have announced that both Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have not been named as part of their 23-man squad who has travelled to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.

“Following tests carried out on Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a contusion in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring. His recovery will be monitored,” reads the announcement published on the club’s official website.

A similar announcement was made for Gareth Bale as well.

“Following tests carried out on Gareth Bale by the Real Madrid Medical services, he has been diagnosed with an infection in the upper respiratory tract. His recovery will be monitored,” reads the announcement published on the club’s official website.

Earlier, Eden Hazard was also ruled out of their squad for the Spanish Super Cup due to injury.

Zinedine Zidane and co left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, as you can see from the tweets shared below:

And on Wednesday morning, they reached Jeddah, the capital city of the Middle-East Asian nation.

The Los Blancos squad list for the Spanish Super Cup is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez, Isco.

Forwards: Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic, Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes.

Real Madrid will face Valencia in the first semi-final of the competition on Wednesday, and Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid in the second semi-final a day later.

The winners of both matches will progress to the final which will be held next Sunday.