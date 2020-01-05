Barcelona star’s wife, son verbally abused by Espanyol fans during La Liga encounter

In yet another incident of insult from fans, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was insulted by Espanyol fans who directed offensive chants towards him during the La Liga encounter between the two rival sides. The insults were directed towards Pique’s wife and son as well.

The incident happened during Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Espanyol. David Lopez opened the scoring for Espanyol with a 23rd-minute strike. Barcelona hit back in the second half through goals from Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal but Frenkie de Jong’s sending off in the 75th minute gave Espanyol the chance to equalise and Wu Lei did exactly that in the 88th minute.

During the match, offensive chants from the home fans at Cornella-El Prat were directed towards Pique, Marca reports. The 32-year-old notified the referee in charge of the encounter, Carlos del Cerro Grande but he chose against taking an immediate action.

“Pique you b******, Shakira has a d***, your son is [Mubarak] Wakaso’s and you’re gay,” was the chant that was sung from the stands.

This was not the first time that the defender was subjected to offensive chants from the Catalan club’s fans. Espanyol fans have used similar chants in previous encounters against Barcelona and complaints were registered by the La Liga giants in 2015, 2018 and 2019 as well.