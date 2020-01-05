Chinese star Wu Lei sets historic record against Barcelona

During Saturday’s La Liga game against Barcelona, Espanyol star Wu Lei set a historic by becoming the first-ever Chinese footballer to score against the Catalans in any competition.

With the scoresheet reading 2-1 in favour of Barcelona, Wu Lei grabbed a late equalizer in the 88th minute to draw the game for the hosts at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat stadium in Spain.

And it was Opta who made note of the above achievement, as you can see from their tweet shared right below:

Speaking about the game, it was Espanyol who took the early lead as David Lopez scored in the 23rd minute. The remainder of the first half stayed goalless and at half-time, the scoresheet read 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

However, Barcelona made a comeback in the second half, by scoring in the 50th and 59th minute. Luis Suarez tied the scoresheet with his effort in the 50th minute, while it was Arturo Vidal who gave the La Liga defending champions a much-needed lead nine minutes later.

The Blaugrana‘s joy was short-lived, however – as Wu Lei scored in the 88th minute to salvage a point for the hosts.

Barcelona remain at the top of the 2019-20 La Liga points table, with 40 points from 19 matches (12 wins, 4 draws, 3 defeats). Second-placed Real Madrid also have 40 points from 19 matches (11 wins, 7 draws, 1 defeat).