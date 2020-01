Marc Cucurella denies racially abusing Real Madrid defender Eder Militao

After it was claimed Marc Cucurella aimed a derogatory comment at Eder Militao, the Getafe defender denied that was the case

Getafe defender Marc Cucurella denied allegations he racially abused Real Madrid’s Eder Militao during their LaLiga match on Saturday.

The two were involved in a heated exchange during the second half of Madrid’s 3-0 victory at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

It was alleged¬†on social media that Cucurella, who joined Getafe on a season-long loan from Barcelona last July,¬†addressed Militao with the word ‘mico’, which means monkey in Catalan.

Cucurella said he used the Castilian Spanish term ‘pico’, which translates in the context used as mouth.

“I would like to clarify that in no moment did I insult Militao. My words were ‘Shut your f****** mouth’,” he posted on Twitter.

“I apologise if anyone has been offended by this. These are the only statements I have made and that I will make about it. Thank you.”